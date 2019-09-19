Court sentences man to life imprisonment for killing brother

Simdega (J'khand), Sep 19 (PTI) A court here has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for killing his younger brother over two years ago in Simdega district.The court of Principal District Judge Kumar Kamal also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on Simon Tete (55) on Wednesday, Public Prosecutor (PP) Mahendra Singh said here.According to the police investigation report, Simon returned home at Maroroma Ganju Toli village of the district after plucking mahua flowers on April 16, 2017 and asked his wife to serve food.His brother, Robert (30), said food had not been prepared and that he would be served after it was ready.An agitated Simon accused his younger brother of taking his sister-in-law's side and alleged an illicit relationship between the two, which triggered a heated argument between the siblings.Simon then fatally attacked Robert with an axe, killing him on the spot, the PP said.An FIR was registered at the Thethaitanger police station by the "chowkidar" of the village. PTI CORR PVR RG RC