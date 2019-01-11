Court sentences man to life imprisonment for killing wife

Balasore (Odisha), Jan 11 (PTI) A Balasore court has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for killing his wife in Nilagiri area of the district four years ago. Additional District and Sessions Judge Debasis Rout convicted Sanatan Behera (48) Thursday and sentenced him to life imprisonment. The court also slapped a fine of Rs 5,000 on him. According to the prosecution, Behera and his wife Kuni Sing (32) of Dahanimara village under the jurisdiction of Nilagiri Police Station had quarrelled on the night of December 19, 2014. An angry Behera poured kerosene and set afire Kuni, who was taken to a local hospital and then shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack, where she succumbed to injuries after three days. Based on a complaint lodged by the victim's brother, Behera was arrested and put to trial. PTI CORR SKN RG AAR