Court sentences man to life imprisonment for raping minor girl

Aizawl, Aug 31 (PTI) A special court in Mizoram's Champhai district has sentenced a 51-year-old man to rigorous life imprisonment for raping a minor girl. The Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act special judge R Vanlalena on Friday sentenced Vanlalvena to life imprisonment for raping a four-and-half- year old girl in 2017. According to prosecution, Vanlalvena was arrested in February 2017 for attempting to molest a six-year-old girl in Champhai town and was released on bail on health ground. He raped the four-and-half-year-old girl while on bail and was arrested. PTI HCV RG RHL