Court summons Arvind Kejriwal in defamation complaint

New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI)A Delhi court on Thursday summoned Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a criminal complaint filed by a BJP activist for allegedly defaming him by posting "objectionable" tweets. Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Samar Vishal directed Kejriwalto appear before the court on August 7on the complaint by Rajesh Kumar. In his complaint, Kumar, who claimed to bea BJP Purvanchal legal cell member,has sought Kejriwal's prosecution under sections 499 and 500 (related to defamation) and 153 (provocation with intent to cause riot) of the Indian Penal Code. PTI UK RCJ