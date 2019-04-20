Court to hear on Apr 24, police plea to cancel bail of ex-SC staffer in cheating case

New Delhi, Apr 20 (PTI) A Delhi court Saturday said it will hear on April 24 a police plea to cancel bail of a former Supreme Court employee, who accused Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi of sexual harassment, in a cheating and criminal intimidation case.Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Manish Khurana listed the matter for the next date as the accused was not served with a copy of the police's plea. The police sought cancellation of bail granted to the woman on March 12, after the complainant claimed that he was being threatened by the woman and her associates. An FIR for the alleged offences of cheating, criminal intimidation and criminal conspiracy was lodged against the woman on March 3, after a complaint was received at Tilak Marg Police Station here by Naveen Kumar, a resident of Jhajjar in Haryana. Kumar has alleged that the former apex court employee had defrauded him of Rs 50,000, which he claimed she took as part of a bribe, promising him a job at the court in exchange. PTI SKV PKS AAR