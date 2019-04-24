Court to hear police plea to cancel bail of ex-SC staffer in cheating case on May 23

/RNew Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) A Delhi court Wednesday said it will hear on May 23 the police plea to cancel the bail of a former Supreme Court employee, who has accused Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi of sexual harassment, in a cheating and criminal intimidation case.Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Manish Khurana adjourned the matter after noting that the complainant in the case has not been served a copy of the police plea.The matter was supposed to be heard Wednesday. The police sought cancellation of the bail granted to the woman on March 12, after the complainant claimed that he was being threatened by the woman and her associates.During the hearing the court also dismissed two applications moved by the counsel of the former SC employee for release of mobile phones, CPU and CCTV recorder after they were withdrawn.The FIR for alleged offences of cheating, criminal intimidation and criminal conspiracy was lodged against the woman on March 3, after a complaint was received at the Tilak Marg Police Station here by Naveen Kumar, a resident of Jhajjar in Haryana.Kumar has alleged that the former apex court employee had defrauded him of Rs 50,000, which he claimed she took as part of a bribe, promising him a job at the court in exchange. PTI PKS URD URD ANBANB