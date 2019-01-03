Court to hear Randhawa's bail plea on Jan 7

Bahraich (UP), Jan 3 (PTI) An Uttar Pradesh court on Wednesday fixed January 7 as the next date of hearing on the bail plea of golfer Jyoti Randhawa and another person, who were arrested on poaching charges in Dudhwa Tiger Reserve last week. Bahraich district judge Upendra Kumar posted the hearing of the bail plea next Monday, government counsel Sant Pratap Singh said Thursday. Randhawa, 46, and Mahesh Virajdar were arrested on December 26 on poaching charges near the Motipur range of the Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary. A vehicle bearing a Haryana registration number, a firearm and other equipments were recovered from them. Both of them are lodged in the district jail. Randhawa was ranked in the top 100 of the Official World Golf Ranking several times between 2004 and 2009. PTI COR ABNHMB