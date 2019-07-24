Courts across globe played great role in upholding human dignity: SC judge

New Delhi, Jul 24 (PTI) Justice L Nageswara Rao of the Supreme Court said on Wednesday that constitutional courts across the globe played a great role in upholding human dignity as a constitutional right. Delivering the 'Sixth Palkhivala Lecture' on the topic 'Dignity in the Constitutional Context : A Judicial Overview', Justice Rao said that human dignity can be seen in the background of social, religious and philosophical lines. Justice Rao referred to various judgments of USA, South Africa and other countries in highlighting the role of courts in upholding the rights of citizens in the context of the Constitution. Speaking on the occasion, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said that the final goal of the Constitution was to maintain the right of dignity of human being. The lecture was held as part of celebrations of birth centenary of eminent jurist Nani Palkhivala. PTI UK PKS RKS PKS SMNSMN