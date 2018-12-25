Cow remains found in Loni village: MLA stages sit in against police; SHO sent to police lines

Ghaziabad, Dec 24 (PTI) A BJP MLA along with his supporters staged a sit in the jungles of Sakalpura village in Loni area here after cow remains were allegedly found there, police said Monday. Nand Kishore Gurjjar, who represents Loni constituency in the district, held police responsible for the alleged cow slaughter and demanded arrest of the accused within 24 hours. He also demanded suspension of Loni Station House Officer (SHO) Umesh Kumar along with other erring police officials, they said, adding an FIR has been registered against unknown slaughters.The SDM reached the spot and assured the MLA and villagers of early arrest of the accused.SSP Upendra Agarwal also sent SHO Umesh Kumar and Loni Tiraha Chowki in charge Sheesh Pal Bhardwaj to police lines.After that, MLA Gujjar and villagers terminated their protest. Meanwhile, heavy police force has been deployed in the area and 16 illegal meat shops were also sealed in Loni. PTI CORR RCJ