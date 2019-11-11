Cow shelter built on land given by Muslim youth

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Nov 11 (PTI) A cow shelter home and an old-age home, built on a land given by a Muslim youth in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, have been inaugurated. The shelter homes on Khaikheri road near Purkazi town were built on a land of two bighas, which was gifted by Sharbat Ali few years ago, the secretary of the managing committee said. The shelter homes were inaugurated by Hanumat Dham mahant Swami Keshvanand Maharaj on Sunday, he said. PTI CORRHMB