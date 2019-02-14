'Cowardly terror attack in J-K will be avenged in all way possible' : Rijiju

New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) Union minister Kiren Rijiju Thursday said the "cowardly" terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir will not go unpunished and it will be avenged in "all way possible".Rijiju's statement came hours after at least 30 CRPF personnel were killed in Pulwama district when a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into the bus they were travelling in. This is one of the worst terror strikes in the state since the Uri attack in 2016. "We will definitely give befitting response to this cowardly attack. It will not go unpunished. We will avenge in all way possible," Rijiju, union minister of state for home, said in a tweet.More than 2,500 Central Reserve Police Force personnel, many of them returning from leave to rejoin duty in the Valley, were travelling in the convoy of 78 vehicles when they were ambushed on the Srinagar-Jammu highway at Latoomode in Awantipora.Police said the terrorist driving the suicide vehicle was Adil Ahmad from Kakapora in Pulwama who joined the JeM in 2018. PTI ACB RCJ