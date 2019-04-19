Cowshed owner attempts suicide after worker files rape case against him

Jaipur, Apr 19 (PTI) A cowshed owner allegedly attempted suicide in Nagaur district of Rajasthan after a woman worker filed a case against him accusing him of raping her, police said Friday. In the FIR filed Thursday, the woman, aged around 25, alleged that Kushal Giri had raped her on April 17 at his cowshed on the Jodhpur road, Nagaur Circle Officer (CO) Subhash Chandra said. The accused attempted suicide by hanging himself at the cowshed after he came to know about the FIR, the CO said, adding that Giri was then rushed to a hospital in Jodhpur. The complainant works at Giri's cowshed, Chandra said. The matter is being probed further, he said. PTI SDAMAZ CK