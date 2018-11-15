scorecardresearch
Cox and Kings Q2 net profit dips 32% to Rs 135.47 cr

New Delhi, Nov 15 (PTI) Travel firm Cox & Kings Thursday reported a 31.97 per cent dip in consolidated net profit to Rs 135.47 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2018 mainly due to higher expenses. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 199.14 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Cox & Kings said in a filing to the BSE. The consolidated total income from operations stood at Rs 1,890.07 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 1,580.86 crore for the same period a year ago. Total expenses of the company stood at Rs 1,671.96 crore in the quarter against Rs 1,315.21 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal. Shares of Cox & Kings Thursday closed at Rs 190.05 on BSE, down 0.68 per cent from the previous close. PTI AKT SHW MRMR

