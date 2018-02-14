Cox & Kings Q3 net profit up 3-fold at Rs 77 crore

New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) Tour and travel firm Cox & Kings today reported over three-fold jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 77.49 crore for the quarter ended December 2017, mainly on account of lower expenses.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 22.12 crore during the same period of the previous fiscal, Cox & Kings Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Total income from operations during the quarter under review stood at Rs 1,370.91 crore. It was Rs 1,391.91 crore in the year-ago period.

The companys stock closed 1.54 per cent down at Rs 252.10 apiece on the BSE today. PTI PRJ SBT