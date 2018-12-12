CPCB calls for special anti-pollution drive in areas in Delhi battling severe pollution

New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) The Central Pollution Control Authority-led task force has directed all municipal corporation and other concerned agencies in Delhi-NCR to carry out a special drive and enforce corrective actions particularly in the areas battling severe pollution levels.According to CPCB data, 19 areas in Delhi have been identified where special anti-pollution drive would be carried out.The CPCB-led task force emphasised that implementing agencies must ensure strict enforcement of the Graded Response Action Plan and effectively deal with violations.The areas identified in Delhi are Anand Vihar, Ashok Vihar, Bawana, Burari Crossing, CRRI Mathura Road, DTU, Dwarka-Sector 8, Jahangirpuri, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Nehru Nagar, Rohini, Sonia Vihar, Wazirpur, Mandir Marg, Narela, Okhla Phase 2, Patparganj, Sirifort and Vivek Vihar.In NCR -- Faridabad Sector- 16A, Baghpat New Collectorate,Yamunapuram, Vasundhara, Knowledge Park - III, Hapur Anand Vihar, Sector - 125 in Noida and Sector - 62 in Noida.Delhi's air quality has been 'severe' for the past three days as a thick haze engulfed the national capital with mild rains further adding to pollution woes, authorities said.According to the IMD, the air quality is likely to remain under 'severe' category for the next two days. The situation is likely to improve after that when wind speed picks up.The CPCB recorded an overall air quality index (AQI) of 413.An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor' and 401 and 500 'severe'.The AQI on Monday was recorded at 412 and on Tuesday it was at 415.According to experts, even healthy people find it hard to breathe when air quality level is at 'severe' and doctors advise physical activity to be kept at a minimum. PTI UZM KJ