CPCB conducting regular meetings, inspections to combat pollution: authorities

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) Concerned over deteriorating pollution level in the city, the CPCB-led task force has been conducting regular inspections and meetings to look for ways to improve the air quality, authorities said.The Central Pollution Control Board has deployed 52 members, comprising scientists of the CPCB, who carry out inspections in the Delhi-NCR region everyday since October 15 to look for violators and take stock of the situation, a senior official said."Their dedication could be easily seen from the fact that when officials of the team are not available during their pollution combatting efforts then they hold discussions through WhatsApp," a senior official said. "Thirty fourth meeting of the task force on the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) was convened on November 9 this year on a WhatsApp group in response to the current high episodic PM2.5 levels...," he said.As such the 'severe plus' situation has continued for 37 hrs. Therefore, the task force recommends that following measures, which are in force, should continue till November 12 this year, the minutes of the meeting uploaded on the website said.Due to worsening air quality of the city, a ban was imposed till Monday on the entry of heavy vehicles, construction activities and industries using biomass and coal.Delhi's air quality has been deteriorating rapidly and has gone off the charts after Diwali. PTI UZM KJKJ