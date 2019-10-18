CPCB deploys teams to new cities of Sonepat, Meerut and Rohtak to identify pollution sources

New Delhi, Oct 18 (PTI) The Central Pollution Control Board on Friday said road dust, industrial waste dumping and construction activity were among the major sources of pollution in Sonepat, Meerut and Rohtak, respectively. The apex anti-pollution body has deployed 46 teams to identify pollution sources in Delhi-NCR -- Ghaziabad, Noida, Gurgaon, Faridabad, Sonepat, Meerut, Rohtak, a senior official said. This year Sonepat, Meerut and Rohtak were the three new cities where the CPCB sent teams to identify pollution sources. "Major polluting sources in Meerut are road dust and open garbage dumping. In Sonepat, major polluting sources are industrial waste dumping and construction activity, while in Rohtak the major polluting sources are construction activity and road dust," the presentation by the CPCB showed. According to the data provided by the CPCB, 689 complaints have been lodged till now regarding various polluting activities."In Delhi, the major sources of pollution are construction and demolition activities, garbage dumping, unpaved roads and road dust," the CPCB said. PTI UZM AAR