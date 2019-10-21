CPCB develops mobile app to inspect industries for pollution

New Delhi, Oct 21 (PTI) In a bid to keep tab on polluting industries, the Central Pollution Control Board has developed a mobile application that will enable the pollution watchdog to inspect industries through live streaming videos.In a notice, the CPCB said the purpose of the application is to reduce the number of follow-up inspections that take place after the initial visit of the officials."An E-Inspection App has been developed by the IT Division, CPCB to provide a facility for remote inspection of industries through live streaming of videos and images. "The purpose of the new system is to reduce the number of subsequent follow up inspections that take place after an initial physical inspection. The app can also be used for other verifications like porthole creation, ladder construction and any other facility that CPCB needs in an industry to materialize inspection," the CPCB notice said. A CPCB official however, said it was at an initial stage and a formal launch of the application was yet to be done."It is for internal use only. The app has not been launched yet. The document was uploaded by mistake on the website," a scientist from the apex pollution control body said.Elaborating further, the notice said industries willing to use this facility may download the app and request an inspection by choosing three dates convenient to them. "The request will automatically be forwarded to concerned CPCB Regional Directorate and once the date is confirmed, the industry will be notified through e-mail. "On the day of inspection, the industry can live stream the video of places where rectification work has been done by them and the same will be viewed by CPCB officials in real-time by using the App," it said. PTI AG AG TDSTDS