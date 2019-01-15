CPCB directs DPCC, HSPCB, UPPCB to give report on daily monitoring of complaints

New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) The Central Pollution Control Board has directed the pollution control boards of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana to submit an action taken report in the mechanism followed for daily monitoring of complaints.In a notice dated January 14, the CPCB has asked the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) and the UP Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) to apprise it of the action taken to prevent illegal dumping of construction and demolition waste and illegal dumping and burning of municipal solid waste.The pollution watchdog has also directed the pollution control boards to apprise it of action taken against operation of illegal industries."The CPCB has also directed them to apprise it of penalty levied and prosecution filed in court for violations related to construction and demolition activities, pollution control regulations in industries and use of DG sets, among others.The DPCC, HSPCB and UPPCB have been directed to submit the report within a week for the month of December."The report shall be followed by submission of a bi-weekly action taken report on every Tuesday and Friday to CPCB," CPCB chairperson S P S Parihar said. PTI UZM KJ