CPCB directs enforcement authorities to address pollution-related complaints within 24 hours

New Delhi, Dec 17 (PTI) The Central Pollution Control Board has sent notices to various enforcement authorities, directing them to address complaints on pollution-related activities within 24 hours of their receipt and submit weekly report on the action taken.CPCB chairperson S P S Parihar has shot separate notices to 13 public bodies -- the UP Pollution Control Board, Delhi Traffic Police, NHAI, DMRC, DPCC, NDMC, DDA, Delhi Transport Department, PWD, EDMC, Haryana SPCB, New Delhi Municipal Corporation and SDMC.He has asked them to acknowledge the complaint and inform the complainant about the action take with a copy to the CPCB, using the same media through which the complaint was received.The enforcement authorities were also directed on Monday to address the complaints received through social media in minimum possible time "but not later than 24 hours of receiving the complaint".The agencies have also been directed to submit weekly report on action taken on complaint received through social media every Monday before 2 pm.The CPCB directed ensuring immediate nomination of another officer in case of change of duty of nodal officer. The CPCB has sought compliance to the directions within three days.Last month, the CPCB directed public and enforcement agencies to immediately join social media platforms on which citizens can lodge their complaints on pollution directly, noting that actions of these bodies have been "inadequate".The CPCB on November 1 put up guidelines for the public to file complaints of air pollution in Delhi-NCR on its social media page, official website and through its Sameer app. Delhi has been battling alarming levels of pollution for over two months with the air quality oscillating between 'poor' and 'severe' categories.