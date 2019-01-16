CPCB lashes out at traffic police, civic bodies for not timely addressing air pollution complaints

New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) The Central Pollution Control Board Wednesday lashed out at the Delhi Traffic Police and civic bodies of the national capital and Gurgaon for failing to timely redress air pollution complaints, asking why prosecution should not be initiated against them.In five different notices issued to the Delhi Traffic Police, Delhi Development Authority, Muncipal Corporation Gurgaon, East Delhi Municipal Corporation and South Delhi Municipal Corporation, CPCB chairperson S P S Parihar said it is the responsibility of concerned public agencies to take measures to mitigate air pollution issues in a time bound manner.In its notice to the Delhi Traffic Police, the CPCB said it is observed that out of 429 complaints forwarded by the CPCB Sameer App, 213 complaints were resolved - but not within a stipulated time duration of 24 hours and without documentary evidence uploaded against all complaints."It is noticed that there are 80 complaints forwarded by CPCB social media account, out of which only 28 complaints were resolved. Only 49 complaints have been attended but not resolved and three complaints are still unattended to," the notice to the DTP said. "The EDMC was asked to address complaints within 24 hours of receipt but it is noticed that out of 1,126 complaints forwarded by CPCB Sameer App, 919 complaints were resolved - but not within stipulated time duration of 24 hours and without documentary evidence uploaded against all complaints," Parihar said in the notice.He also noted that a large number of complaints received through the CPCB's social media account were not resolved."It is noticed that there are 123 complaints forwarded by the CPCB's social media account, out of which only two complaints were resolved. Only 15 complaints have been attended but not resolved and 106 complaints are still unattended to," the notice to the EDMC said.In its notice to the SDMC, the CPCB said it is observed that out of 2,315 complaints forwarded by the CPCB app, 1,813 complaints were resolved - but not within a stipulated time duration of 24 hours and without documentary evidence uploaded against all complaints."It is noticed that there are 205 complaints forwarded by the CPCB's social media account, out of which only 55 complaints were resolved. Only 34 complaints have been attended but not resolved and 116 complaints are still unattended to," the notice to the SDMC said.In its notice to the DDA, the CPCB said it is observed that out of the 309 complaints forwarded by the CPCB app, 104 complaints were resolved - but not within a stipulated time duration of 24 hours and without documentary evidence uploaded against all the complaints."It is noticed that there are 13 complaints forwarded by CPCB social media account, out of which only 3 complaints were resolved. Only 8 complaints have been attended but not resolved and 2 complaints are still unattended to," the notice to DDA said.In its notice to the Municipal Corporation Gurgaon, the CPCB said it is observed that out of the 261 complaints forwarded by the CPCB app, 138 complaints were resolved - but not within a stipulated time duration of 24 hours and without documentary evidence uploaded against all complaints."It is noticed that there are 145 complaints forwarded by CPCB social media account, out of which only seven complaints were resolved. Only 57 complaints have been attended but not resolved and 81 complaints are still unattended to," the notice to the Municipal Corporation Gurgaon said.Parihar directed these bodies to show cause as to why prosecution should not be initiated against the commissioners of SDMC, EDMC, MCG and DDA vice chairman for failing to timely redress air pollution complaints. PTI UZM KJ