CPCB lists nearly 6 lakh old diesel, petrol vehicles that will not be allowed to ply in Haryana

New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) The Central Pollution Control Board has come out with a list of nearly six lakh diesel and petrol vehicles that are over 10-years-old and will not be allowed to ply in Haryana.The lists gives details of the registration mark series, name of the authority and registration numbers of these vehicles plying in Haryana, including NCR cities of Gurgaon, Sonipat and Bahadurgarh.As many as 2,87,613 petrol vehicles that were older than 15 years have been listed while 3,07,453 diesel vehicles more than 10-years-old have also been named, the CPCB said on its website.In October, the Transport department issued a notice warning that petrol vehicles that are 15-year-old and 10-year-old diesel vehicles plying on the city roads in violation of the Supreme Court and the National Green Tribunal (NGT) orders will be impounded. In its 2015 order, the NGT had banned the plying of petrol vehicles older than 15 years and diesel vehicles older than 10 years in the national capital region (NCR). It also banned the parking of 15-year-old vehicles in any public area. The Supreme Court endorsed the NGT order and directed that such vehicles be impounded.Earlier, the CPCB has put a list of 3,30,947 diesel vehicles comprising buses, cars, motorcycles and even ambulances which were more than 10-years-old in Delhi that would not be allowed to ply.The pollution watchdog also named 36,73,147 petrol vehicles that were older than 15 years old.Delhi NCR has been battling alarming levels of pollution for over a month, prompting authorities to take a number of steps to combat pollution. On Wednesday, the overall air quality index of Delhi was recorded at 323, the CPCB said. The Supreme Court-appointed Environment Pollution Control Board had time and again reiterated the need to combat pollution caused by petrol and diesel vehicles which causes 40 per cent of pollution in Delhi NCR.