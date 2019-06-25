CPCB stops Ansal Properties' township project, imposes fine of Rs 14.6 cr

New Delhi, Jun 25 (PTI) The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has directed Ansal Properties and Infrastructure to stop all construction activities for its township project in Gurgaon for violation of environmental norms and also asked the real estate developer to pay Rs 14.69 crore as compensation.In its order dated June 18, the apex pollution control body held the builder guilty of discharge of untreated waste for 281 days in its 604 acre residential complex at Sushant Lok, Phase 1, in Gurgaon.The CPCB directed the chairman of the firm "to stop all the construction/expansion activities in Sushant Lok, Phase 1, Gurgaon with immediate effect".The company's spokesperson could not be immediately contacted for comment.According to the CPCB, the builder has encroached green areas and is illegally extracting ground water without a No Objection certificate (NOC) from the Central Ground Water Authority (CGWA).The National Green Tribunal was also seized of the matter and the CPCB, in pursuance to the NGT's order, issued directions to the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) and the CGWA to also separately levy environmental compensation for the violations.The CPCB has also directed the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA), Haryana, to revoke environmental clearances, if granted, and also not let Ansal Properties and Infrastructure undertake any expansion activity till it complies with all the directions.The pollution control body also asked the Haryana Electricity Board to stop power supply for any further expansion of the residential complex.The builder was asked to submit an action plan to the CPCB "regarding rectification of shortcomings... action taken report be submitted along with necessary documentary evidences..."On September 19 last year, the tribunal had directed a joint committee comprising officials from the Town and Country Planning Department, Haryana, the Delhi School of Planning and Architecture, the CGWA and the SIEAA to furnish a report on the issue.The committee, in its report, had said that the sewerage system was not proper and even rain water harvesting system for houses was not provided.It said maintenance of roads, footpath and parks was not up to the mark and system of collection of solid waste was not as per the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016. PTI AG MJ AG DIVDIV