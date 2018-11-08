CPI condemns killing of worker in Chhattisgarh

New Delhi, Nov 8 (PTI) The Communist Party of India Thursday condemned the killing of one of its workers allegedly by goons of rival candidates in poll-bound Chhattisgarh's Sukma district.The party said in a statement that Durva Kalumu was killed when he was returning after campaigning for its Konta assembly candidate Manish Kunjam. However, police in Chhattisgarh had said he was killed by Naxals. The incident took place November 7. Demanding stern steps to curb poll-related violence, it urged the Chhattisgarh government to hold an impartial inquiry into the killing and arrest culprits immediately. It also drew the Election Commission's attention to the violence. Polling in 18 constituencies in eight Naxal-affected districts - Bastar, Kanker, Sukma, Bijapur, Dantewada, Narayanpur, Kondagaon and Rajnandgaon -- will be held on November 12. The remaining 72 constituencies will go to the polls on November 20. Counting of votes will be held on December 11. PTI DMB KR ANBANB