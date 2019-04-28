CPI-M rejects bogus voting charges, welcomes probe

Kochi, Apr 28 (PTI) The ruling CPI(M) in Kerala Sunday rejected allegations of bogus voting at various polling booths in the Kasargod Lok Sabha constituency during elections on April 23 and welcomed any probe into the charges.There is no need for the CPI(M) to resort to bogus voting for winning the elections in Kerala, senior CPI-M leader and state Finance Minister T M Thomas Isaac told reporters here.He said secretaries of CPI(M)'s Kasargod and Kannur districts have already rejected the allegations.Those who were not satisfied with their clarifications can approach the Election Commission, which has established mechanisms to examine such allegations, Issac, also the central committee member of the CPI(M), said.The CPI(M) is ready to face any probe into the allegations, he said.His statement comes a day after Kerala Chief Electoral Officer Teeka Ram Meena sought a report from officers in Kasargod and Kannur districts collectors over claims of bogus voting.Local TV channels in the state had aired visuals of some people casting their votes twice at two polling booths in Kasaragod constituency.On Saturday, Congress Leader Ramesh Chennithala had lashed out at the ruling LDF alleging that the CPI(M) has resorted to bogus voting, fearing defeat in elections.He said the Left was trying to manipulate the public mandate and the Congress would initiate legal proceedings against the bogus voting.Polling was held for all 20 Lok Sabha seats in the state on April 23. PTI TGBVS DVDV