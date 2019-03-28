CPI-M to contest three LS seats in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Mar 28 (PTI) The Communist Party of India-Marxist has decided its candidates on two of the three seats that it would contest in Rajasthan.The CPM's central election committee, which had announced Wednesday that the party would contest three seats in Rajasthan, has fielded Sheopat Ram from the reserved seat of Bikaner and Amra Ram from Sikar.It is yet to decide its candidate for Churu Lok Sabha constituency."We will contest election from three parliamentary seats in the state. I have been given the chance from Bikaner seat whereas Amra Ram will contest the election from Sikar. The party is yet to name its candidate for Churu, said Sheopat Ram, who had fought the state assembly elections unsuccessfully from Raisinghnagar seat last year.Sheopat Ram would face BJP leader and Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal who is contesting for the third time from Bikaner. The Congress is yet to name its candidate for Bikaner.Amra Ram is a four-time former MLA and has led farmer agitations. The BJP has already announced the nomination of its sitting MP Sumedhanand Saraswati for Sikar seat.In the state assembly elections, CPM had won two seats, including Bhadra and Dungargarh. The Lok Sabha polls in the state are due in two phases - on April 29 and May 6. PTI AG RAXRAX