CPI slams UP govt for renaming Faizabad

New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) Communist Party of India general secretary S Sudhakar Reddy Tuesday described the Uttar Pradesh government's decision to rename Faizabad district to Ayodhya as a ploy to cover up its failure in governance.The decision, which was announced by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Tuesday, also reflects the "anti-Muslim" sentiments of the BJP, he said."This is BJP government's ploy to cover up its failure in governance. At the same time, the name change also reflects its anti-Muslim feelings. First it changed the name of Allahabad to Prayag Raj and now their move is to change the name of Faizabad because they think these are Muslim names", said Reddy.He said changing the name of historic towns, places are not necessary as it would not serve any good purpose. PTI DGM IND