CPI urges countrymen to stand up in solidarity with farmers

New Delhi, Nov 29 (PTI) The Communist Party of India (CPI) Thursday said it supports the farmers agitation and urged the entire country to stand up in solidarity with the community as the government has been "insensitive" to their demands.CPI national secretary D Raja said the farmers who have come to the national capital are knocking on the doors of Parliament and the government to hear them out and take measures to bring them out of the crisis of indebtedness."We support the demands of farmers, as the farmers are passing through unprecedented distress."Farmers who reached Delhi in the national capital to knock on the doors of Parliament and the government are demanding a loan waiver and adequate MSP for their produce. They at least want the Parliament to listen to their woes by having a special session," he said.Raja trained his guns at Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying while he keeps talking about doubling of farm income, farmers in thousands are committing suicides. "Indebtedness is the primary reason for suicides," he said, calling upon the government to take steps to put and end to their problems by announcing a farm loan waiver.Raja said the Swaminathan Commission is being cited by various parties and leaders but the report has not been implemented yet by any government."The government continues to be insensitive to the suffering and distress of farmers."It is of concern for the whole country, which should stand up in solidarity with the farmer community," he said.Hoping to make themselves heard in the power centre of the nation, thousands of farmers, who had converged here from across the country, began a two-day protest, backed by the Left, to press their demands including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce.The farmers, who converged at Ramlila Ground here and will march to Parliament Street on Friday, came from different corners of the country, including Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh. Banded under the All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC), which claims to be an umbrella body of 207 organisations of farmers and agricultural workers, many of the farmers came in trains and other packed into buses and other modes of transport. PTI SKC ZMN