CPI workers injured in lathicharge during protest march in Kochi

Kochi, Jul 23 (PTI) The CPI workers, who took out a march to the IG office here against a police officer who allegedly took a biased stand in connection with a clash between AISF and SFI activists in Ernakulam last week, were lathicharged on Tuesday. Many workers and leaders of the Left party, including itsMuvattupuzha MLA Eldho Abraham, suffered injuries in the lathicharge, CPI leaders alleged. The Communist Party of India (CPI) is a partner in the ruling LDF in Kerala. CPI Ernakulam district committee member Santhosh Babu said at least five district executive committee members and several party workers who suffered injuries in the police action have been admitted to various hospitals in the city.He said Abraham, who suffered serious blows in thelathicharge, is being treated at the General Hospital here.Speaking to reporters, Abraham hit out at the policeadministration in the state, alleging there was no one to control the force.His attack against the police was indirectly aimed at Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who handles the key Homeportfolio.Abraham said he had faced "brutal police action" duringthe Congress-led UDF rule and the CPI would continue tofunction as a "corrective force" in the state.The police used lathis and water cannons when themarching CPI workers tried to break barricades and moveforward near the IG office.Earlier, CPI district secretary P Raju inaugurated the IGoffice march at the High Court junction seeking action againstCircle Inspector, who allegedly took a biased stand in a clashbetween AISF and SFI activists in a college in Vyppin lastweek.The police official in question also remained a mutespectator when Raju was prevented by DYFI activists fromvisiting AISF activists injured in the clash at a governmenthospital in Njaracakal, the CPI alleged. PTI TGB ROH SRY