CPI(M) approaches CEC over alleged 'large-scale manipulation' during first phase of LS polls

(Eds: Updates with details) New Delhi, Apr 15 (PTI) A CPI(M) delegation led by party general secretary Sitaram Yechury met the Chief Election Commissioner on Monday and submitted two memorandums alleging "large-scale manipulation" in Tripura and West Bengal during the first phase of Lok Sabha polls on April 11.The delegation, consisting of Nilotpal Basu, member of politburo, and Shankar Prasad Datta, CPI(M) candidate from West Tripura, in their memorandums demanded a re-poll in 464 booths in the parliamentary constituency.They demanded the Commission to ensure that the election in East Tripura parliamentary constituency, scheduled in the second phase on April 18, be free and fair.They also raised the issue of violation of the model code of conduct on the two seats that went to polls West Bengal."What was on evidence on April 11 was a complete absence of central para-military forces to ensure the conduct of a free and fair poll. Therefore, we strongly urge that the Commission conduct re-poll for the 464 booths in which the elections were completely rigged, the specific booth numbers and assembly constituency segments have been already made available for the Commission," one of the memorandums read."Large-scale manipulation of polls in the first phase of voting, especially in West Bengal and Tripura has raised huge question marks," Yechury tweeted earlier Monday.While Bengal will vote in all seven phases, the second seat in Tripura will go to polls on April 18. PTI ASG ASG ABHABH