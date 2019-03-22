CPI(M) comes up with "Iss Bar Modi Berojgar" poll mantra

By Nirmal Yadav New Delhi, Mar 22 (PTI) With a view to freeing the central government from the policies of the NDA, the CPI(M) has come up with the poll mantra "Iss Bar Modi Berojgar" (this time Modi will be unemployed) ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. The decision was taken during last week's marathon meeting, under the leadership of party secretary general Sitaram Yechury, said sources. Speaking to PTI-Bhasha on Monday, CPI(M) politburo member Brinda Karat said this time her party will campaign with a three-point agenda. First the Modi government must be removed from power to save the country, second, for policy change the left parties must be voted and, third, a secular government must be formed at the Centre, she said. Karat said the left parties have decided on the "Iss Bar Modi Berojgar" mantra in response to the BJP's "main bhi chowkidar" (I too a watchman) campaign on social media. "The CPI(M) has decided to fight the election with other left parties and suitable candidates are being identified. In seats where we do not have strong candidates, we will support opposition leaders," she said. Speaking on the reported differences in West Bengal with the Congress, Karat said, "In Bengal, our aim is to fight against the BJP and the TMC. In 2014, we won two seats, while the Congress won four. We hope to support each other in these six seats." She said in seats where the CPI(M) was going alone, there was no delay in nomination of candidates but in seats where they were going with other Left candidates a little delay was expected. PTI NY INDIND