CPI(M) extends support to NC for Srinagar, Anantnag parliamentary seats

/R Srinagar, Apr 15 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir unit of the CPI(M) Monday asked the people from Srinagar and Anantnag Lok Sabha constituencies to vote for National Conference candidates to defend the identity and special status of the state guaranteed under Articles 370 and 35A. CPI(M) state secretary Ghulam Nabi Malik, in a statement, asked the voters to contribute in the process of "evicting disastrous, authoritarian and communal government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi". "It is the foremost duty of all citizens of Jammu and Kashmir to vote to defeat the mischief monger BJP on the floor of the Parliament. For that people should come out and vote in favour of those who are trusted and capable of defending the interests of Jammu and Kashmir," Malik said. He said in today's circumstances, the CPI(M) believes that National Conference candidates from Srinagar and Anantnag Lok Sabha constituencies deserve to be supported. Malik said Jammu and Kashmir is under huge crisis as nothing except "death and destruction" happened in the state for the last five years. "Like rest of the country, the BJP polarised J&K also for its petty electoral gains. Violence has increased manifold while social fabric of the state is in tatters," he said.The CPI(M) leader said the prevailing "unprecedented crisis" is the result of erroneous and faulty policies of the Modi government and "unprincipled alliance" of the People's Democratic Party with the BJP in 2015."Despite the use of all measures of force, the alienation has only increased on the ground. In 2014, we witnessed massive voter participation in both Lok Sabha and Assembly elections. The real issue is that on the political and governance fronts, the PDP-BJP alliance failed to deliver on its promises, and the much-hyped 'Agenda of Alliance' proved to be a mere hoax," he said."The CPI(M) stands for a political solution to Kashmir problem based on maximum autonomy for the state based on the full scope of Article 370 of the Constitution; autonomous set-up to be created with the regions of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh being given regional autonomy; oppose all the attempts to remove or review Article 35A of the Constitution," Malik said. He said the party also stands for urgently initiating a political process through dialogue with the parties concerned and the complete withdrawal of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act. PTI MIJ AQS