CPI(M) removes G V Sreerama Reddy from all party posts

New Delhi, Dec 20 (PTI) The CPI(M) Thursday removed G V Sreerama Reddy, member of its central committee and secretary of the Karnataka state committee from all elected positions in the party on charges of serious misconduct, a statement from the party said.The party, however, did not disclose the exact reasons behind his ouster. "The Central Committee of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) at its December 15-16, 2018 meeting decided to remove G V Sreerama Reddy, Member of the Central Committee and Secretary of the Karnataka State Committee of the Party from all elected positions in the Party on charges of serious misconduct," the statement said.It further said that the Karnataka State Committee of the Party held a meeting on December 18, which was attended by the General Secretary and four Polit Bureau members. The meeting unanimously elected Comrade U Basavaraj as the Secretary of the State Committee.