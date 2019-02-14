CPI(M), TMC condemn Pulwama attack

New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) The CPI(M) and the Trinamool Congress condemned the terror attack in Pulwama on Thursday in which 39 CRPF personnel have lost their lives. "Violence is not the answer to resolve issues, which require the engagement of all stakeholders in the state. The Modi government had promised, three years ago, to initiate a political process involving all stakeholders through dialogue. This has not happened. This must be done immediately," said the CPI (M) politburo in a statement. TMC chief Mamata Banerjee condemned the attack and said this was not the time to pin blame and politicise the issue. "I condemn the attack and stand in solidarity with them (the CRPF personnel). I do not want to politicise the issue," she said. At least 39 personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were killed in Pulwama, when a Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into a bus they were travelling in. Later Banerjee tweeted, "Saddened that 13 CRPF jawans became martyrs today in Pulwama. We salute our brave jawans and extend our solidarity and condolences to their families. Our prayers for those injured. We wish them a speedy recovery (sic)." The CPI(M) asked the central government to ensure peace and normalcy returned in the state. PTI ASG IND