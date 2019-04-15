CPI(M) to approach EC over alleged 'large scale manipulation' during first phase of LS polls

New Delhi, Apr 15 (PTI) CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said the party will approach the Election Commission Monday over alleged "large scale manipulation" during the first phase of Lok Sabha polls, especially in West Bengal and Tripura. "Large scale manipulation of polls in the first phase of voting, especially in West Bengal and Tripura has raised huge question marks. We are going to meet the Election Commission today in this regard," he tweeted. While Bengal will go to polls in seven phases, one of which has been completed on April 11. In Tripura while one phase has been completed on April 11, it will again go to polls on April 18 in the second phase. PTI ASG AAR