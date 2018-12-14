CPI(M) urges removal of Justice Sen from judicial duties

New Delhi, Dec 14 (PTI) The CPI(M) Friday urged Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi to remove Justice Sudip Ranjan Sen of the Meghalaya High Court from judicial duties alleging that his recent utterances in a judgement was against the basic structure of the Constitution. Justice Sen on December 12 had passed a judgment with remarks that India should have been declared a Hindu nation at the time of partition in 1947.The Left party vowed to consult other parties in Parliament to move impeachment motion for removal of the judge. "The recent utterances of Justice Sudip Ranjan Sen of Meghalaya High Court, in the form of a judgement is against the basic structure of our Constitution," the CPI(M) said in a politburo statement. The party alleged that Justice Sen reflected his political faith "akin" to the RSS ideology of Hindu Rashtra and added he has lost his moral right to continue in the office. "The Supreme Court had earlier given a verdict that secularism, amongst others, is a fundamental feature of our Constitution. Justice Sen reflects his political faith akin to RSS ideology of Hindu Rashtra," the party said.It alleged that by making an obvious political statement on proposed amendment to the Citizenship Act, the judge has both undermined the preeminent role of Parliament and the independence of the Judiciary. "Such views will contribute to further provoking discord among the people in the North East", the party statement said. PTI DMB ASG TIRTIR