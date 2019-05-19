CPRL reopens 13 McDonald's stores in Delhi NCR, others to follow soon

New Delhi, May 19 (PTI) Connaught Plaza Restaurants Private Limited (CPRL), that operates McDonald's chain of quick service restaurants in northern and eastern India, Sunday said it has re-opened 13 restaurants in Delhi NCR. CPRL, which is now wholly owned by McDonalds, after its estranged partner Vikram Bakshi transferred his share in the JV to the US-based firm, had temporarily shut down its 160 stores. All other restaurants in North and East region would remain closed, but the company plans to re-open them "over the coming days and weeks", McDonald's India said in a statement. "We are thrilled to have started the re-opening process and look forward to serving our customers a more authentic McDonalds experience at these first 13 locations now open for business in Delhi," said Rob Hunghanfoo, Head of CPRL. According to the company, customers visiting the 13 re-opened stores will experience an enhanced service experience with more customised hospitality, refreshed menu boards, merchandising and packaging. "We will continue to work around the clock and plan to gradually re-open more restaurants in the coming days and weeks," Hunghanfoo said. Earlier on May 6, estranged partners McDonald's and Bakshi had informed NCLAT that they were working towards an out-of-court settlement to end their dispute. On May 9, they announced an out-of-court settlement with the US fast food chain agreeing to buy Bakshi from their joint venture that operated outlets of the chain in north and east India. The details of the pact, including financial terms, were not disclosed. PTI KRH DRR