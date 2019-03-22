CPSE ETF 5th tranche: Govt gets bids worth Rs 9,500 crore

New Delhi, Mar 22 (PTI) The government has received bids worth Rs 9,500 crore so far from the fifth tranche of CPSE Exchange Traded Fund (ETF), an official said Friday.Anchor investors had put in bids worth Rs 6,072 crore on the first day of the issue on March 19. The issue closed Friday.The remaining amount of subscription worth about Rs 3,500 crore came in from institutional and retail investors."The subscription for CPSE ETF has touched Rs 9,500 crore so far. We will exercise green-shoe option and retain over-subscription," an official said. Final subscription data would come by the end of the day.The government had set Rs 3,500 crore as the base issue size for the three-day issuance of the fifth tranche of CPSE ETF. As much as 30 per cent of the issue size is reserved for anchor investors.The list of anchor investors include BNP Paribas Arbitrage, Citi Group Global Markets Mauritius Pvt Ltd, Credit Suisse Singapore Ltd, Edelweiss Alpha Fund, ICICI Prudential Balanced Advantage Fund, Merrill Lynch Markets Singapore Pte Ltd, and Morgan Stanley (France) S.A., among others.The ETF tracks shares of 11 CPSEs -- ONGC, NTPC, Coal India, IOC, Rural Electrification Corp, Power Finance Corp, Bharat Electronics, Oil India, NBCC India, NLC India and SJVN.Through the earlier four tranches of the CPSE ETF, the government has already raised Rs 28,500 crore -- Rs 3,000 crore from the first tranche in March 2014, Rs 6,000 crore in January 2017, Rs 2,500 crore from the third in March 2017 and Rs 17,000 crore in November 2018.The government has exceeded the disinvestment target set for current fiscal ending March 2019 by Rs 5,000 crore, taking the proceeds to Rs 85,000 crore. PTI JDMKJ