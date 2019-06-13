CPWC enhances ex-gratia to next of kin of policemen who die on duty

Srinagar, Jun 13 (PTI) The Central Police Welfare Committee (CPWC) Thursday enhanced the ex-gratia from Rs 15 lakh to Rs 20 lakh to the next of kin of Jammu and Kashmir policemen who die on duty.The decision to this effect was taken at a meeting of the CPWC chaired by DGP Dilbagh Singh, a police spokesperson said.The CPWC decided to enhance the special welfare relief from Rs 15 lakh to Rs 20 lakh payable to the next of kin of the subscriber in the event of his death while in service, he said.He said the retirement gift was also enhanced from existing scale of Rs 60,000 to Rs 75,000."Provision of relief to SPOs seriously injured during law and order duties was enhanced from Rs 1 lakh up to Rs 1.50 lakh. Provision of suitable financial assistance of up to Rs 50,000 for the treatment of SPOs and their dependents suffering from terminal ailments was also approved," he said.The meeting also enhanced the special relief payable to the next of kin of SPOs in the event of his death while in service from Rs 2.50 lakh to Rs 5 lakh, he added. PTI MIJ DPBDPB