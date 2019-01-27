CPWD asks officers to constitute review committees for speedy completion of projects

New Delhi, Jan 27 (PTI) The Central Public Works Department (CPWD) has asked officers across the country to constitute review committees at their level to ensure timely completion of projects being executed by the agency.In his letter to special DGs and top officers, CPWD Director General Prabhakar Singh has asked them to take proactive action to form review committees for smooth execution of projects.It comes after departments and organisations whose works the CPWD is executing, complained to the DG about the delay. The agency comes under the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry."Heads of the departments/organisations, whose works CPWD is executing keep on writing letters to the undersigned with regard to issues, delays etc. related to execution of their works by us."It indicates that the communication and coordination by the field SDGs/ADG/CEs/CPMs with our clients is not up to the mark," Prabhakar said in the letter.The CPWD is the government's largest construction agency and it also looks after maintenance of central government buildings and erecting of fences on the country's international borders, among others.He said that for smooth review and execution of the projects, General Financial Rules (GFR)-2017 also prescribes setting up of the review committees consisting of the executing agency and representatives of the administrative ministries.Formation of review committees also reduces correspondences between clients and CPWD at the highest level, he said."I would, therefore, request you to take proactive action for formation of review committees, if not formed so far immediately, in line with the GFR provisions for smooth execution of projects under intimation to this directorate," the DG also said in his letter.The CPWD also carries out projects in foreign countries under friendship programmes with India. PTI BUN DVDV