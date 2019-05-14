CPWD asks officials to shoot videos of its infra projects, explain importance with voice-over

New Delhi, May 14 (PTI) The Central Public Works Department has directed its officials to make short videos of some of the infrastructure projects it has completed, with a voice-over explaining the significance of the "iconic buildings".The agency has written to senior officials, asking them to provide videos of such projects across the country by May 25, a CPWD official said Tuesday.It has listed some of projects it completed in the recent past such as Sadaiv Atal Samadhi in New Delhi; National Salt Satyagarha Memorial in Dandi; and Dr B R Memorial in Delhi.Sadaiv Atal Samadhi, a memorial of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, was inaugurated on his 94th birth anniversary on December 25 last year.CPWD also stated that the videos of these completed iconic projects should be of 3-5 minutes with voice-over providing information them.CPWD, which comes under the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry, is the largest construction agency of the central government.It looks after maintenance of central government buildings and erecting of fences on the country's international borders and also carries out projects in foreign countries under friendship programmes. PTI BUN BUN ABHABHABH