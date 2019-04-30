CPWD constitutes 10-member committee to bring 'Safety Manual' of dept

New Delhi, Apr 30 (PTI) The Central Public Works Department (CPWD) has constituted a 10-member committee to bring out 'Safety Manual' of the department.According to a CPWD official, the committee, headed by Additional Director General (ADG) K M Soni, has been asked to submit its report within two months.The move is aimed at ensuring safety of engineers and workers working in various projects of the agency which comes under the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry.The official said several senior CPWD officers, including Chief Project Manager J S Sharma, Deputy Director General Harish Kumar and DMRC member Daljeet Singh have been included in the panel."Till now, there was no such safety manual and in view of this, the committee has been formed. It will submit its report within two months," official also said.It comes a few days after it constituted an expert committee to formulate a design policy for building construction and infrastructure development. The CPWD is the largest construction agency of the central government. It constructs most of the government's buildings across the country, erects fences on the country's international borders, among others. The agency also carries out projects in foreign countries under friendship programmes with India. PTI BUN BUN KJKJ