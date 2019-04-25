CPWD constitutes committee to formulate design policy for building construction

New Delhi, Apr 25 (PTI) The Central Works Public Department (CPWD) has constituted an expert committee to formulate a design policy for building construction and infrastructure development. A government official said the committee has been set up under the chairmanship of CPWD's Additional Director General M K Sharma.The move is aimed at reviving building construction and infrastructure development at all levels in the CPWD which comes under the Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry.The official said the eight-member committee has been asked to submit its report to Director General Prabhakar Singh within 30 days. "Several experts from different fields have been included in the committee to formulate design policy, which will guide engineers in construction of buildings and infrastructure development," the official said.The CPWD is the largest construction agency of the central government. It constructs most of the government's buildings across the country, erects fences on the country's international borders, among others.The agency also carries out projects in foreign countries under friendship programmes with India. PTI BUN KJ