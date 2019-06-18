CPWD to reconstruct Women Police Training Centre in Myanmar

New Delhi, Jun 18 (PTI) The CPWD, the prime construction agency of the Indian government, will reconstruct the Women Police Training Centre in Myanmar's Yamethin at a cost of Rs 280 crore, an official aware of the matter has said.According to the Central Public Works Department (CPWD), a team of engineers recently visited Yamethin for site inspection.The official said the agency had prepared a detailed project report (DPR), which had been submitted to the Centre.The existing building of the Women Police Training Centre in Yamethin was built long ago, he added."The CPWD will reconstruct the Women Police Training Centre with all modern facilities. The project will be executed at a cost of Rs 280 crore. It is expected to be completed in 36 months," the official said.The new building will have the capacity to simultaneously impart training to five batches of 200 women personnel each, he added."The project will be executed in two phases. The DPR has been submitted to the Ministry of External Affairs," the official said.The CPWD is the biggest construction agency of the Indian government and it looks after the maintenance of central government buildings and erecting of fences on the country's international borders, among others.It also carries out projects in foreign countries as part of friendship programmes with India. PTI BUN RC