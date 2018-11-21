CPWD warns officials against participating in 'All India Protest Day'

/RNew Delhi, Nov 21 (PTI) The Central Public Works Department (CPWD) has warned its officials against participating in 'All India Protest Day' on November 26, an official said Wednesday.According to a written communication of the Department of Personnel and Training on November 12, the National Movement for Old Pension Scheme (NMOPS) has decided to observe a 'Gherao of Parliament House' in order to demand withdrawal of the New Pension Scheme (NPS).In an office memorandum, the CPWD said, "All India Protest Day is being organised on on November 26...If participation of any employee comes to the notice of the authority, action will be initiated against the employee in accordance with the CCS (Conduct Rules).The CPWD is the government's largest construction agency and it looks after maintenance of central government buildings and erecting of fences on the country's international borders, among others.The agency also carries out projects in foreign countries under friendship programmes with India. PTI BUN KJ