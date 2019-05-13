Cracks between Congress and JD(S) widen in Karnataka

Bengaluru, May 13 (PTI) Cracks within the ruling coalition partners in Karnataka appeared to widen as JD(S)state president A H Vishwanath and former Karnataka chiefminister Siddaramaiah accused each other of not followingthe "coalition dharma."The flare-up between the two leaders that couldcomplicate matters for the Congress and JD(S) further stemmed from the growing 'Siddaramiaah for CM' clamour within the Congress.The call has irked the JD(S) leadership, with Vishwanath Sunday flaying it as "chamchagiri" (sycophancy) and questioning the ability of Siddaramaiah as an administrator."What is so special (about Siddaramaiah rule), was his administration greater than Devraj Urs'? People rememberDevraj Urs even today after 30 years. What greatadministration happened (during Siddaramaiah) to remember it for decades? What major developmental work happened?Nothing...," Vishwanath had said Sunday.A miffed Siddaramaiah tweeted Monday, "I would raisethe jealous statement by Vishwanath in the coordinationcommittee. Earlier it was G T Deve Gowda (higher educationminister) and now Vishwanath. Don't know who is the next? It is better if seniors in JD(S) take note of it."He said "coalition Dharma" was preventing him fromspeaking openly against "irresponsible" remarks ofVishwanath."Vishwanath is notorious for his mischievousstatements. May God give him wisdom," Siddaramaiah tweeted.Reacting to Siddaramaiah's tweet, Vishwanath Mondayquestioned what Siddaramaiah had done as the chairperson ofthe coordination committee of Congress and JD(S).Speaking to reporters, Vishwanath said, "Thecoordination committee has been formed for coalition dharma. Do discuss in the coordination committee. You are the chairman there. Who has stopped you from saying in the coordination committee that you want to be the chief minister."He also emphasised upon the fact that the coordinationcommittee could not draw a common minimum programme even in the last one year."Coordination committee has to coordinate between bothcoalition partners in the government JD(S) and Congress.You are not ready. You are accusing me of beingirresponsible," Vishwanath said.He said though Siddaramaiah had been the chairman fora year, the common minimum programme has not been prepared yet."It has not yet framed which direction the governmentshould proceed, what the programmes of the government should be and which are the principles of the two parties to proceed with," Vishwanath charged.He also stressed that if at all there is any scope for Siddaramaiah to become chief minister again, it will beonly in 2022 and not before that.Deputy chief minister Dr G Parameshwara, who is fromthe Congress, too blamed Vishwanath for his remarks."I am not aware of personal differences of opinionbetween two leaders. However, when the two parties decided to run the government together it was not appropriate for Vishwanath to speak low about the coordination committee chairman. Such talk should not happen in future.""Even we should not speak so. That's what is called as'Coalition Dharma," he said.As the two leaders sparred, the BJP termedVishwanath's remarks as a reflection of the JD(S) leadership."It is not a statement by A H Vishwanath butsomething Kumaraswamy wants to convey through him," BJP state chief B S Yeddyurappa said.Bickering between coalition partners was evident even during the Lok Sabha elections. Though the two parties fought together bitter rivalry still prevailed at the grassrootlevel.Squabbling was quite evident in Tumakuru, Hassan andMandya from where JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda, his grandsons Prajwal Revanna and Nikhil Kumaraswamy contested respectively. PTI GMS RA SS DVDV