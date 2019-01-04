'Craft of making cinema not limited to big cities now, spreading to all parts of India'

New Delhi, Jan 4 (PTI) The craft of making cinema is no more limited to big cities, but is spreading to all corners of India, Information and Broadcasting Ministry Secretary Amit Khare said Friday. Khare made the remarks after inaugurating the Indian Panorama Film Festival in the presence of Shaji N Karun, the director of the opening feature film 'Olu' at the Siri Fort Auditorium here. Khare also recalled the contribution of film-maker Mrinal Sen, who passed away last year, and the impact his movies had on the society. The I&B ministry secretary also talked about the contribution of the troika of Sen, Satyajit Ray and Ritwik Ghatak on the parallel cinema landscape in India. The craft of making cinema is no more limited to big cities, but is spreading to all corners of India, Khare said, giving the example of states such as Jharkhand where film promotion policy is being made and implemented. He also said that watching movies at film festivals helps the viewers rise above the barrier of language and understand each other's culture better. Stressing on their importance, he said that festivals like Indian Panorama Film Festival should be organised in several cities all across the country. Chaitanya Prasad, Additional Director General, Directorate of Film Festivals, said that the bouquet of films being presented at the festival spoke of the vibrancy and strength of Indian cinema. The festival will go on till January 13, during which 26 feature films and 21 non-feature films will be screened. PTI ASK ASK SMNSMN