Creating hurdles in AAP govt functioning 'betrayal to country': Kejriwal

New Delhi, Jan 25 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Friday said creating hurdles in the functioning of the AAP government is like "betrayal to the country". In his around 20-minute speech during state level Republic Day function at Chhatrasal Stadium here, Kejriwal alleged his government was stopped from buildings schools, hospitals and mohalla clinics in the city. The chief minister said before independence, there were some people who used to help the British to weaken the fight of revolutionaries and today as well, there are still some such people who try to do the same to the country. "If I construct schools, hospitals, mohalla clincs for people, what wrong I do? I am stopped from building schools. I want to ask the entire country what can be more patriotic," he said without naming anyone. On several occasions in the past, Kejriwal and his Aam Aadmi Party have been accusing the BJP-led central government of creating hurdles in the works of Delhi government. In reference to the AAP government's Rs 1 crore ex-gratia scheme for kin of martyrs belonging to Delhi, Kejriwal alleged he was also prevented from implementing it. "I want to ask whether this is not betrayal to the country. Why is there politics in it?...If my soldier sacrifices his life at the border, he does not see that he is saving the life of a person from the BJP or Congress or AAP and instead, he sacrifices his life while protecting the country. "We are stopped from doing our works, which is betrayal to the country," Kejriwal said. Four years ago, Delhiites had changed the politics of the country and installed a new government of its kind in the national capital, he said, asserting that today, the government in Delhi is a "revolution and movement". He said the AAP dispensation provides quality education to children and better medical treatment in government hospitals. On Thursday, Kejriwal accused the BJP-led central government of committing "sedition" by creating hurdles in the works of Delhi government. PTI BUN RCJ