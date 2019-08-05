CreativeSprout's Assimilate, in Association With Medvarsity, Conducts India's First HR Conference Pertaining to Healthcare Industry Titled HealthHR

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) HYDERABAD, India, Aug. 5, 2019/PRNewswire/ -- CreativeSprout's Assimilate, in association with Medvarsity, will be organizing the first national-level HR conference for the Healthcare industry. This event is set to take place in Hyderabad on Aug 28, 2019. The one-day HealthHR conference is bringing together business leaders, industry experts, and top HR professionals to share and discuss the advancements and growth prospects of HR in healthcare. The healthcare industry is growing at an exponential rate and is expected to reach $372 bn by 2022. The healthcare sector is the fourth largest workforce, with more than 300,000 employed in 2017 alone. These numbers are indicative of how HR plays a major role in driving and engaging with the medical workforce, contributing to the overall growth of the healthcare industry.To deal with modern healthcare challenges effectively, HealthHR conference is bringing together the most renowned leaders from NITI Ayog, Manipal Hospital, Apollo Hospitals, Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospitals and other top organisations who developed innovative solutions to optimise the hiring process, improve workforce engagement, implement successful business models, and bring about a change with thought leadership abilities. Gerald Jaideep, Founder - CreativeSprout Media Pvt. Ltd. & CEO Medvarsity Online Ltd., expresses his views by saying, "India has become the top destination for medical tourism with around 5 lakh visitors every year. This shift demands calls for a strong and organised process of hiring, managing, and retaining the medical professionals within the healthcare ecosystem. With the HealthHR conference, we are bringing together 20+ industry leaders to help healthcare professionals rethink and redefine their work strategies that can enable them with skills to match the needs of the rapidly growing healthcare sector."Profitable careers and huge opportunities in the healthcare industry are pushing HR professionals to consider pursuing a career in healthcare. Assimilate has therefore identified this need for channelised learning. HealthHR conference is thoughtfully designed for HR professionals, aspiring HRs, and for people who want to understand overall functioning of people management in the healthcare industry. HealthHR conference will provide a unique opportunity to network and engage with industry experts, business leaders, and top HR professionals. The attendees can get a comprehensive understanding of the innovative solutions, successful strategies, latest tools and advancements to optimise the outcomes of the organization. About CreativeSproutCreativeSprout is a leading Digital Out-of-Home (OOH) company with pioneering presence across the healthcare industry. Our digital communications play out in physical hospital premises that are in contextual zones. We are present in 25 cities across 61 hospitals and have over 700 screens under management. We offer brands a content-rich platform for managing, updating, and displaying dynamic content on video walls, screens, standees, and interactive kiosks primarily at healthcare spaces such as hospitals, clinics, and spa.About Medvarsity Online Ltd.Medvarsity Online Ltd. is India's first and largest online healthcare training company with over 45,000 medical professionals trained and certified. Our partnerships with leading universities globally enable us to present the best courses and faculty to our students and help them meet their learning goals. With over 7000 active learners on our platform and course accreditation by leading global partners, Medvarsity is a leader in the medical certification training in the region. It is the leading online medical certification and training company with presence across 10 locations in India and students across India, Middle East, Africa, and South-East Asia. Our blended training solutions combine the best of traditional e-learning, live virtual classes, clinical bedside learning and mobile learning models to deliver impactful courses to our students. Medvarsity has been rewarded with 'excellence in training and development' in online education in the year 2018.For further details, log onto www.medvarsity.comFollow us on https://www.facebook.com/medvarsity/ | https://www.linkedin.com/school/medvarsity-online-ltd-/ | https://twitter.com/MedvarsityPhoto- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/956266/HealthHR_2019.jpg PWRPWR