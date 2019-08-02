Credit Enhancement Program based on Private Placement of Bonds From Ithuba Credit Corporation Ltd. for HGEL

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with Newsvoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir)Ithuba Credit Corporation Ltd. (here ITHUBA) accepted the Advisory appointment of High Ground Enterprises Ltd. (HGEL) (here HGEL) for the specific purpose to create jointly a Credit Enhancement Program Appointment signed through a first Term-Sheet confirming the willingness of both Parties to proceed was signed on June 25th, 2019, between ITHUBA, represented by its CEO, Mr. Jean-Baptiste BILALA, and HGEL Chairman, Mr. Sandeep R. Arora. This Agreement was fully approved by HGEL Board during a special Board Meeting of the Company held in their Mumbai / Head-Quarters last week. The Credit Enhancement Program led by ITHUBA will facilitate the fund requirement of HGEL Group needed for their global Project(s) amounting approximately to one (1) Billion US Dollars. Projects List being as follows: A) DIV-1: EPC & INFRA Electric Charging Stations & facilities - Power & Renewable energy sector Namami Gange Project Water resources & River development Grameen Kushalya Yojna (GKY) Rural sector (Consultancy & training) Play Area & open gym Installation and development Hybrid Annuity Mode Projects B) DIV-2: Allied media services (M&A) Post Production & Technical Services Advertising Content Integration & Production To build up strength and niche positioning in the media and Content Integration space The Credit Enhancement Private Placement within the Global Economic area aims to qualify Investors Worldwide under private Agreement with HGEL through the creation of a Medium-Term Note (MTN) Program in $500.000.000,00 (five hundred million US Dollars) tranches, Program which will allow HGEL to raise funds for their Group development. According to the MTN program, HGEL will be able to place ITHUBA debt securities, maturing in five (5) years with Rolls & Extensions, within the foreign market and obtain more costs effective financing, according to market analysts. "The union between ITHUBA and HGEL can validate its capacity to finance all their Institutional and Technological Development Projects," the Company said in a statement last week at the Press-Conference after their Board Meeting. This will provide HGEL greater financial flexibility to support its growth and development of their Projects above mentioned and the promotion of their high-impact institutional Projects always considering long-term Assets held under Concessions, as well that will certainly help to extend the maturity profile of the Company's debt & financing Plan Worldwide. By diversifying its funding sources, HGEL continued to rely on the solid relationships it has developed with its historic Banking and Financing Partners. This issue of Private Placement Bonds was organized by ITHUBA, acting as Principal Managers jointly with and on behalf of their new Client HGEL. About Ithuba Credit Corporation Ltd.Ithuba Credit Corporation Ltd. operates as a Financing Institution. The Company offers an Asset and Loan Management Platform that provides Credit and Risk Management solutions and Loan services. Ithuba Credit Corporation Ltd. serves Clients all around the world. For more information, please visit www.ithubacreditcorporation.com or contact: Ithuba Credit Corporation Ltd.Level 19, Two International Financial Center, 8 Finance Street, Central, Hong Kong (SAR) Tel: +852 2251 1545 E-mail: info@ithubacreditcorporation.com USA Operations:Level 85, One World Trade Center, Suite 8500, New York, NY 10007 (USA) Tel: +1 212 220 8500 ASIA Operations:Level 33, International Financial Centre, Tower 2, Jalan Jenderal Sudirman KAV 22-23, South Jakarta 12920, (Indonesia)Tel: +62 813 1540 3578 About High Ground Enterprises Ltd. (HGEL)High Ground Enterprises Ltd. (HGEL) has been consistently creating value for its Shareholders by integrating its expertise, experience, diversity, and entrepreneurial spirit. Consecutively since last four years the Company has been rewarding its Shareholders with Dividends and have shown aggressive Growth resulting in healthy Share Value. HGEL is poised to declare dividend for the fifth year and is hoping to continue doing so to maintain the confidence and trust of its Shareholders. HGEL is primarily diversified and operates under two niche verticals, which operates independently yet strategically positioned to interlink and compliment the Groups core aim of generating optimum value to all its stakeholders. HGEL two primary divisions corresponding to the Project List above mentioned being: Div 1 - EPCM (Engineering Procurement and Construction Management) a) Oil & Gas sectorb) Water Sources / Hydro projectsc) Road, Ports & Turn-key Infra projectsd) Project management & Consulting Div 2 - Allied media services (M&A) Since last 5 years the company has shown the average growth of more than 45% (forty-five percent) per year in terms of Revenue & Profits. HGEL is currently rated as BBB+ with Stable outlook (listing.bseindia.com) For more information, visit www.highground.in or contact directly Mr. Chintan Arvind Kapadia.High Ground Enterprises Ltd.Office No. 2, Om Heera Panna Mall, 2nd Floor, Oshiwara, Andheri (West) Mumbai, Maharashtra 400053 (India) Tel.: +1 (908) 818-3126Fax: +1 (901) 767-4441 E-mail: chintan@highground.in PWRPWR